A Psychologist In Y Combinator, And His Controversial Mission To Revolutionize Therapy

Getting everything online has become second nature for just about everything but medical treatment and clothes shopping. But Virginia Beach-based 7 Cups of Tea , founded by a clinical psychologist named Glen Moriarty, is attempting to offer that most personal of procedures–therapy–for free over a 24/7 counseling web app.

Except that 7 Cups doesn’t just use licensed therapists–the person at the other end of the line could be anyone. That’s right–it’s the Mechanical Turk of therapy. Will this actually work?

“In therapy, you usually have to drive to the therapist, and when you get there, you’re worried about being judged,” Moriarty says. “But on 7 Cups, callers get right to the heart of the issue. It’s incredibly healing. We’re a global, social safety net.”

Launched originally as a Y Combinator startup, six-month-old 7 Cups has thousands of people seeking counseling through the site per week. Some of the ailments that bring users to 7 Cups of Tea include anxiety, depression, eating disorders, panic attacks, surviving breakups, emotion management, traumatic experiences, or work-related stress. The site gets its name from a Chinese poem. In the poem, each of the seven cups of tea provides a different level of healing.

“[Therapy] has remained pretty unchanged since the time of Freud,” says Moriarty. If it were invented in 2014 instead, it likely would’ve ended up being web-based and not geography-based.

Say you’re depressed: Your wife doesn’t love you anymore. Your boyfriend’s taking advantage of you. Work sucks. You log onto 7 Cups of Tea, plug in your phone number, and the site bridges you and your “Listener,” which is this app’s handle for counselor, in a secure phone call. If you prefer real-time text chat, that’s an option, too.

Your Listener–who could be a mental health professional, a student, a part-time mom–offer advice and a proverbial shoulder to cry on, all in total anonymity. Your conversations are deleted afterwards. It’s the Alcoholics Anonymous model: Many Listeners were onetime users of 7 Cups. When you’re in “the rooms,” as AA members say, it makes sense to connect to someone on purely a human level–not just because they’re trained or certified. But over the web? Can people really get comfortable with that?