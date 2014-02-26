“Things Fitting Perfectly Into Other Things” Will Satisfy Your Over-Developed Sense Of Order

Maybe it’s part of our biological imperative, but there’s something rather satisfying in seeing interlocking parts. Coming across a perfect spatial match in the wild, though, is too often restricted to chance encounters with Russian nesting dolls, so it’s about time there was a blog devoted solely to Things Fitting Perfectly Into Other Things .





Years ago, the Things Organized Neatly Tumblr made a splash by giving control-obsessed types a daily fix of order. Now, Things Fitting Perfectly provides a similar comfort by showing objects neatly organized into each other. Unlike the Russian nesting dolls, though, these objects weren’t literally built for each other; they somehow found each other like Adélie penguins–it’s as though that Legend of Zelda cartridge for Nintendo 64 was destined to be with that Sephora box forever and ever.





Have a look at more objects that found their purpose in the slides above.