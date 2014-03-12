2013 Innovation By Design Awards: Students

In 2013, we put out a call to the design and business communities: What are the best design-driven innovations of the past year? We received more than 1,200 submissions from big corporations, small shops, and students from around the world.

The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards will celebrate the year’s most ambitious ideas, products, and business ventures. Finalists will be featured in the design issue of Fast Company magazine, and winners will be unveiled at an awards ceremony in October. Register today .

Here are the 2013 finalists in the Students category. They should give you a good sense of what the judges will be looking for this year.

Music Boxes: iPad-activated wooden music boxes

Capitl

An interactive app for crowdsourced political journalism

Eidos

Headgear that augments the sense of sight, smell, or sound

Hello Compost

Incentive-based composting systems

Match

Self-care learning tools for young adults with autism

Music Boxes

iPad-activated wooden music boxes