2013 Innovation By Design Awards: Students

In 2013, we put out a call to the design and business communities: What are the best design-driven innovations of the past year? We received more than 1,200 submissions from big corporations, small shops, and students from around the world.
Here are the 2013 finalists in the Students category. They should give you a good sense of what the judges will be looking for this year.
Finalists
Capitl
An interactive app for crowdsourced political journalism
Eidos
Headgear that augments the sense of sight, smell, or sound
Hello Compost
Incentive-based composting systems
Match
Self-care learning tools for young adults with autism
Music Boxes
iPad-activated wooden music boxes
The Polyfloss Factory
At-home recycling and manufacturing of new plastic products
Preserving Human Dignity
A clever condom wrapper, for one-handed use
SurfaceMount Microdialysis (SMD) Medical Toolkit
A cleaner kit for measuring metabolic levels after surgery
Winner
SparkTruck
A mobile 3-D printing workshop