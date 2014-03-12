2013 Innovation By Design Awards: Concepts

In 2013, we put out a call to the design and business communities: What are the best design-driven innovations of the past year? We received more than 1,200 submissions from big corporations, small shops, and students from around the world.
Here are the 2013 finalists in the Concepts category, which we renamed Experimental this year to include both concepts and prototypes. The finalists should give you a good sense of what the judges will be looking for this year.
Finalists
4-D Printing
Self-assembling materials, from MIT
Food Thinking
Research and deep insights into the “foodie” era
No Place Like Home
Oxford shoes outfitted with GPS
OpenStructures
Modular buildings that change to suit the needs of inhabitants
Pettaway Pocket Neighborhood
Housing clusters with outdoor common space, for sustainable land use
WikiCell
Edible food packaging
Winner
Decelerator Helmet
A tool to see the world in slow motion