2013 Innovation By Design Awards: Concepts

In 2013, we put out a call to the design and business communities: What are the best design-driven innovations of the past year? We received more than 1,200 submissions from big corporations, small shops, and students from around the world.

The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards will celebrate the year’s most ambitious ideas, products, and business ventures. Finalists will be featured in the design issue of Fast Company magazine, and winners will be unveiled at an awards ceremony in October. Register today .

Here are the 2013 finalists in the Concepts category, which we renamed Experimental this year to include both concepts and prototypes. The finalists should give you a good sense of what the judges will be looking for this year.

4-D Printing

Self-assembling materials, from MIT

Food Thinking

Research and deep insights into the “foodie” era

No Place Like Home

Oxford shoes outfitted with GPS

OpenStructures

Modular buildings that change to suit the needs of inhabitants





Pettaway Pocket Neighborhood

Housing clusters with outdoor common space, for sustainable land use