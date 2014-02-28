Behind The Breakout Role: How Spirit Award Nominee Keith Stanfield Dug Deep For His “Short Term 12” Performance

A few months ago, Keith Stanfield was so broke he couldn’t even check emails because he’d run out of minutes on his pre-paid phone. But this weekend, thanks to his soul-searing performance in Short Term 12 , the 22-year old actor/rapper will be mingling with Hollywood big shots when he competes against Michael Fassbender, Jared Leto, Will Forte, and the late James Gandolfini for Best Supporting Actor recognition at the Independent Spirit Awards .

Nominated for portraying abused teenager Marcus in Destin Daniel Cretton’s foster care drama, and earning acclaim for the song he co-wrote (with Cretton) for the film, So You Know What It’s Like, Stanfield marvels at the recent turn of events. “It’s been quite a journey, man. I grew up very poor in a fractured family that was dysfunctional on both sides, but I sort of put up these reflectors to most of the negative things that have occurred in my life. I don’t carry around much baggage.” But to bring loner Marcus and his dark backstory to life, Stanfeld realized he needed to load up on “emotional baggage,” imaginary or otherwise.





Instinctively, Stanfield went into Method Acting mode when he showed up for the 20-day Short Term 12 shoot. He recalls, “Most of the cast members probably thought I didn’t like them but that wasn’t the case. I was just trying to stay in the zone of this character. I made myself cold to the outside world, didn’t talk to anybody on set, stayed in my head the whole time.”

The self-imposed isolation paid off when Stanfield exploded with an unplanned meltdown that emerged as one of the film’s most bravura sequences. When two group home counselors (John Gallagher Jr. and Spirit Award nominee Brie Larson) give Marcus a haircut for his birthday, Stanfield/Marcus suddenly burst into tears. “It was one take,” Stanfield says. “I knew we were going to do the scene that day but I really didn’t know I was going to cry.”

Stanfield continues, “before we shot, Brie and John and I just sat staring at this mirror for a long time. There were no words said. All this tension and emotion started building up to where I felt so sorry for the character, so when Destin said ‘Action,’ the energy was there and we caught the moment.”