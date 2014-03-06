How Company Culture Could Make Or Break Your Business

One of the best examples I’ve seen of a company successfully addressing culture issues started with a phone call. A woman with a thick Southern drawl explained that her company was in the process of acquiring a smaller organization to expand its portfolio, and their team had battle scars from prior mergers that had failed to live up to expectations. She knew that culture clash was to blame.

Her company was in the process of integrating its latest acquisition, and her leadership team wanted to get a clear understanding of how the cultures of the two organizations could merge effectively. Through dialogue and decisive action, the leadership teams on both sides of the deal were able to align the efforts of the newly integrated organization. These efforts resulted in an informed, engaged employee base that actively participated in creating a future worthy of their individual pasts.

I like to characterize culture with my clients as “the way we do things around here.” It’s the things you’d learn about while working in a new job–things that might not be in the employee manual but are no less important for successfully navigating a company.

Culture is a relentless driver of employee behavior. Left to its own devices, it can potentially limit an organization. But if leaders work to define it, assess it, and understand it, culture can be used as a tangible business lever to directly achieve goals and improve performance.

Four key components need to be in place in order to translate culture into something people can relate to and, more importantly, invest in:

People need a frame of reference for the concept of culture. Educate your employees and raise awareness of the issue. Individuals often only understand a word like culture in terms of what it means to them personally. Create a common definition so every single person understands what culture is–and what it’s not–for your business.

You need tools to track how culture links to performance outcomes. Set goals, measure progress, and showcase culture’s relationship to things like sales growth, retention, and customer satisfaction.