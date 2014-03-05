5 Video-Game Tricks For More Loyal Customers

If you’ve played Candy Crush Saga or Cut the Rope, you know games can be addictive. Reach a new level, earn a booster, or get a top score and suddenly the reward center of your brain is in control–now you’ve just dropped a bunch of money on virtual hammers.

This is why gamification is so hot right now. But the tactics employed by social networks like Foursquare have really just scratched the surface of what’s possible. It’s not just about applying elements of gaming in a non-game context–it’s about triggering these psychological motivators that get the user–or customer–to a higher level of engagement.

Here are some tried-and-true game tactics to keep your customers engaged:

In most Super Mario Bros. games, a princess has been kidnapped, and it’s up to the player to rescue her. Merely beating a level and rescuing the princess on its own wouldn’t be fun, though. What makes Mario and other Nintendo brands so iconic is collecting. Whether users collect coins, Pokémon, stars, power-ups, or bananas, they’re rewarded often for doing simple tasks.

Social networks often use this tactic: Favstar entices Twitter users with virtual “Tweet of the Day” trophies that users have to pay to give out. Instagram and Facebook have “likes” for consumers, and advertisers can see the rewards of their paid efforts through real-time charts.

FarmVille is a classic example of a game that leverages users’ impatience. Users understand that it takes time to produce a crop after planting seeds, so the idea of waiting seems natural. But FarmVille understood how much people hate to wait–so much so that they’re willing to pay money to avoid it. They want to pay to play sooner, and brands could learn from this concept.

For example, Instagram constantly builds new features and releases them for free, but what if it charged users for early access to these exclusive features? Its most loyal users might pay to test out new filters or record videos that are 30 seconds long, rather than 15. And because these core users have their own dedicated fan base, others would want to try out the new features as well.