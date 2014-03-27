An Ad Agency Staffed By Former Addicts

It’s 9 a.m. on a Friday and a dozen employees of Creative Matters have gathered in a circle for a morning meeting at their Los Angeles office. But they’re not here to discuss a new client or review one of their existing accounts. This is their twice-weekly “check-in,” an inventory of emotions rather than ­projects. John Sullivan, one of the marketing and advertising agency’s ­cofounders, starts the session by reading an Alcoholics Anonymous–style meditation: I forgive myself for being less than perfect; that’s how I will love myself and others today. Then, everyone shares the imperfections they’re wrestling with this week, discussing the pressures of work, relationships, and recovery, all the while heeding Sullivan’s measured directive to “keep it real.”

Support is an ingrained part of the office culture at Creative Matters, where all but one of the agency’s 15 employees are recovering from drug or alcohol addiction. Founded in 2010, the agency has become a perhaps surprising success. It is currently working on campaigns for 10 clients and has grown a pool of 30 regular accounts. Most are local not-for-profits, but the team has also created ad campaigns for the American Diabetes Association and youth-travel agency Taglit-Birthright Israel.

“Most of us were trying to run and hide from the cops, and here we are walking into the headquarters of one of the largest sheriff’s departments in the country,” says photo manager Rosenberg. “It’s like, ‘Huh?'”

Creative Matters grew out of Sullivan’s own recovery process. Over two decades of heroin addiction and homelessness, Sullivan, 37, was arrested nearly 40 times, and in the 2000s he spent time in prison on drug convictions. One morning in August 2008, he overdosed on heroin in a public restroom in Santa Monica. Someone must have found him and called the police; he woke up in the hospital and was promptly carted back to jail. He would have been sent to prison again, but instead he was offered a shot at rehab. So that fall, Sullivan moved into Beit T’Shuvah, an addiction treatment center in Los Angeles. There he finally got clean, only to face a debilitating identity crisis. “I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life,” he says. “If you don’t have anything to be passionate about, it’s hard to stay sober.”

Sullivan had always been drawn to the visual arts, and Rabbi Mark Borovitz, Beit T’Shuvah’s spiritual leader and a recovering alcoholic himself, encouraged Sullivan to go back to school for graphic design. Beit T’Shuvah board member Russell Kern, who runs a marketing agency, served as a mentor, teaching Sullivan about advertising and social media. Sullivan was then working as a night watchman at the facility, and he began tinkering with Beit T’Shuvah’s Adobe InDesign software during his shift. As practice, he revamped the center’s brochure. It was so good, they hired him as their graphic designer.

Beit T’Shuvah recruited a few fellow residents as interns, which led to an ambitious idea: Why not create an in-house advertising agency that would bring in revenue for Beit T’Shuvah and serve as a vocational-training site where recovering addicts could learn career skills? With backing from Borovitz and Beit T’Shuvah founder and CEO Harriet Rossetto–$12,500 in prize money from the 2010 Los ­Angeles Social Venture Partners’ Social Innovation Fast Pitch competition–Creative Matters was born. “It’s a social enterprise that’s about saving lives,” Kern says. “This is a rare blend of getting and giving in a lifesaving structure that I haven’t seen anywhere else in the advertising world.”