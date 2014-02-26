Watch: These Classic Statues Stretch Like A Slinky

Still photographs really just don’t do Chinese artist Li Hongbo’s paper sculptures justice. His flexible structures mimic carved porcelain using thousands of layers of paper, a feat that only becomes apparent when the busts are stretched and pulled. They’re the Slinkys of classical statuary.

Hongbo’s collection “Tools of Study” is currently on display at New York’s Klein Sun Gallery, his first solo show in the United States. Hongbo and the gallery worked with production company Kid Guy Collective to bring the pieces to life in “Statues in Motion,” a slow-motion short film. The busts, which look so solid upon first glance, slowly transform into layered, bending masses of paper. The result is sort of like taking a crazy acid trip right before heading to see the statue of David.