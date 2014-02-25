Candy Crush Maker King Abandons Quest To Trademark “Candy”

The candy-trademark saga is over. King, maker of the ultra-addictive Candy Crush Saga , has filed documents with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office requesting an express abandonment of its trademark application of the word “candy.”

The mobile gaming company’s attempt to trademark candy has drawn ire from people who viewed the move as a way to control the word and target smaller developers. Earlier this month, King went after a game called CandySwipe, which predated Candy Crush Saga by two years, with a 2004 trademark for “Candy Crusher” it acquired. Fans of CandySwipe showed their support by leaving a flurry of 5-star reviews on Google Play. Furthermore, as a form of protest, independent developers have built hundreds of games with the word candy in the title, which are hosted on the site Candy Jam.

Despite this setback, King does hold the trademark for Candy in the European Union. In a statement, it said it will continue to protect its intellectual property there.