A Candy Commercial Shows Us How Much More Interesting Our Meetings Could Be If We Were Children

Many jobs require untold hours stuck in a boardroom of some kind listening to our souls being slowly crushed by the endless drone of yet another meeting. In marketing, there are only so many “learnings” you can hear about “going forward” before you “drill down” and start weeping openly in the work elevator.





Maybe that’s why Haribo and agency Quiet Storm replaced the audio of what looks to be another mind-numbing groupthink session with the voices of children describing its Starmix candy. The hearts will make you feel loved and the thing around the gold bears looks like the ring you wear swimming so you don’t drown? Sold!