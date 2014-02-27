How Busy People Make Time To Read–And You Can Too

Reading is one of the most pleasurable activities out there. On a scale of human enjoyment I once found in a reference book, where respondents ranked activities from getting their car repaired (4.6) to sex (9.3), reading books scored an 8.3. That’s better than TV. We just assume we don’t have time for this indulgence in our busy lives.

Yet many successful people turn out to be voracious readers, too. They don’t have more hours per day than the rest of us, but they have figured out a two-part process of managing “supply” (hours available to read) and “demand” (desire to use that time reading) to turn themselves into bookworms. Here’s how to get a handle on both.

Even the busiest people have leisure time. The difference between readers and non-readers is that readers make a habit of picking up a book during these fallow hours.

If you’re an early riser, for instance, what about reading in the half hour before breakfast? When I recently interviewed Val Demings, the former chief of the Orlando Police Department and a current candidate for mayor of Orange County, she told me that she reads inspirational works upon waking up in the morning.

Wendy Clark, SVP of Coca-Cola’s Global Sparkling Brand Center, reads on the elliptical machine that she uses to exercise at 11 p.m. (The machine is in front of a window and “I know the neighbors can see me at night and must think I’m a madwoman, but it’s the time that works for me,” she told me).

Plenty of people use their commutes to listen to audio books, which is a great idea. But if reading is a big enough priority, you might not need to resort to listening. Darcy Gabriele, who lives in Fremont and works in West Seattle, reports that “Sometimes I wake up an hour earlier to take the bus to work instead of driving–and I do it just to get reading time in!”

Anne Bogel, who runs the women’s lifestyle blog Modern Mrs. Darcy, works part-time at another job, and homeschools her four children, reads about a dozen books a month. She just builds it into her schedule.