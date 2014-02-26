Now You Can Be That Ridiculous Model in Your Own Perfume Commercial

Walking through the ground floor of a department store is like moving through a human car wash–only smellier. Commodity Goods believes that discovering your scent should not be one-size-spritz-all. “You are wearing this on your skin; it should be personal,” says co-founder and CMO Kylo Turner.





Commodity’s e-commerce model allows you to sample many perfumes at home and then order what you want. And with their 1 Minute Model app, you can design your own fragrance campaign. Slap your face onto Mr. Sexy and show off your six pack. Or paste your Facebook photo onto Ms. Hottie (who’s wearing nothing but a python). Then choose the font, bottle shape, and name of your scent. It’s all digital of course, but it gets the point across.

“The ad world in the fragrance industry is very over dramatic. Let’s get a sexy person! Let’s get some wind, some water, some waves!” says Turner. “But we want our fragrances to be approachable.”

So if you feel silly spraying yourself with Purr (Katy Perry) or Fantasy (Britney Spears), you might give the highly practical Commodity a try.