Your Twitter Search Results Will Now Feature Promoted Accounts

Coming soon to Twitter : Promoted Accounts in your search results . That means when you search for, say, the term “donuts,” the Twitter account for @DunkinDonuts could be the first thing you see.





If that looks an awful lot like a page out of the Google advertising handbook, well, you’re right. As far as incentives go, Twitter says recent studies indicate that users are 72% more likely to make a purchase from a brand they follow. “I think Twitter is still looking to find out whether Promoted Tweets can be that kind of basic power house,” Forrester analyst Nate Elliott told Fast Company earlier this month, “whether that is the ad unit that can allow it to form a strong foundation and start looking for other creative ways to offer marketers value.”

In its first public quarterly earnings report earlier this month, Twitter beat analysts’ expectations, posting $242.7 million in revenue. Part of that has to do with the social network’s aggressive experimentation with new ad platforms, including but not limited to your television.