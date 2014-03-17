advertisement
Conference Calendar

[Image: Flickr user Ludovic Hirlimann]
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

April

2–4: Build
San Francisco
Learn and hack Microsoft’s latest products under the guidance of its leading engineers.

7–8: SearchLove
Boston
A conference by and for online marketers, promising top-of-the-line speakers and even better food.

9–11: Industrial Technologies 2014
Athens, Greece
Innovators from nanotech, biotech, and more convene at this high-level research summit.

9–17: PyCon 2014
Montreal
A gathering in four parts: Python tutorials, conference, sprints, and summits.

10: Innovation Uncensored
New York
Pixar founder Ed Catmull and DonorsChoose CEO Charles Best join Fast Company’s annual innovation conversation.

22–25: RailsConf
Chicago
Learn the basics of Ruby, or flex your dev muscles.

24–27: Social Venture Network
San Diego
Reps from Stonyfield Farms and Impact Hub speak on social entrepreneurship.

27–29: CITE Conference + Expo
San Francisco
Interested in consumerizing IT? This is the event for you.

