Conference Calendar

April
2–4: Build
San Francisco
Learn and hack Microsoft’s latest products under the guidance of its leading engineers.
7–8: SearchLove
Boston
A conference by and for online marketers, promising top-of-the-line speakers and even better food.
9–11: Industrial Technologies 2014
Athens, Greece
Innovators from nanotech, biotech, and more convene at this high-level research summit.
9–17: PyCon 2014
Montreal
A gathering in four parts: Python tutorials, conference, sprints, and summits.
10: Innovation Uncensored
New York
Pixar founder Ed Catmull and DonorsChoose CEO Charles Best join Fast Company’s annual innovation conversation.
22–25: RailsConf
Chicago
Learn the basics of Ruby, or flex your dev muscles.
24–27: Social Venture Network
San Diego
Reps from Stonyfield Farms and Impact Hub speak on social entrepreneurship.
27–29: CITE Conference + Expo
San Francisco
Interested in consumerizing IT? This is the event for you.