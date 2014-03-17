Conference Calendar

2–4: Build

San Francisco

Learn and hack Microsoft’s latest products under the guidance of its leading engineers.

7–8: SearchLove

Boston

A conference by and for online marketers, promising top-of-the-line speakers and even better food.

9–11: Industrial Technologies 2014

Athens, Greece

Innovators from nanotech, biotech, and more convene at this high-level research summit.

9–17: PyCon 2014

Montreal

A gathering in four parts: Python tutorials, conference, sprints, and summits.

10: Innovation Uncensored

New York

Pixar founder Ed Catmull and DonorsChoose CEO Charles Best join Fast Company’s annual innovation conversation.

22–25: RailsConf

Chicago

Learn the basics of Ruby, or flex your dev muscles.