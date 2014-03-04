5 Tips To Fix Your Broken Communication And Build Trust

Leadership is facing a crisis–trust is at an all-time low in workplaces across this country. According to Edelman’s Trust Barometer for 2013 , 82% of people don’t trust business leaders to tell the truth, and Gallup continues to report 70% of employees are disengaged at work.

No longer can bosses announce initiatives expecting quick staff alignment, use organizational spin to effectively calm rumors, or assume one-way communication will fuel results.

The answer isn’t more communication for leaders, but a different kind–the kind that sparks trust and enables work cultures to be filled, once again, with passion, engagement, and innovation, so both organizations and the people who work in them can thrive.

There is no “s” at the end of “communication.” When leaders think communication, many think about the methods by which information is shared rather than honest dialogue and understanding.

Elevated communication is well-intentioned, selfless, and other-focused. It enables–not inhibits–others. It breaks through the noise and builds trust, which makes employees more engaged, and encourages innovation, productivity, and great work.

Elevated communication includes everything from the art of asking the right questions to thoughtful transparency, and it’s grounded in authenticity, compassion, integrity, and intention. Here are five ways you can elevate your communication:

Staying above the noise and building trust involves committing to and demonstrating that the relationship matters. That requires growing perspective beyond self-interest.