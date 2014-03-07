Now That Shazam Has Your Ear, It Wants Your Eyes, Too

A select few brands get to become verbs: You can Swiffer a floor, Skype a friend, Google a term, and when you hear a song you don’t know the name of, you Shazam it.

Every month, 88 million unique users and 420 million users around the world Shazam songs. “My mother could use it as a way of discovering music,” says newly installed Chief Product Officer Daniel Danker. “In that way, it’s a utility and it’s become a household brand.”

People use Shazam for a very specific purpose. “As a result, people spend fairly little time with it every month,” says Danker. “In some ways, you could say that’s because it so brilliantly executes on that utility.”

The challenge for Shazam: When you’ve become the verb in your field, how do you expand your definition?

“The Shazam brand means something different than it used to.”

One way is to build on the user experience. You could help people buy the music they just Shazammed–as evidenced by the company’s being behind 7% of global music sales. You could offer lyrics or the ability to preview or share a track.