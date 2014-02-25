6 Ways To Scare Off Technical Women From Your Company

Are you trying to create more diverse software teams by hiring more women? Here are six things NOT to do during the recruiting and interviewing process.

Don’t do this: Did you know that only about 10% of open source developers are women? The landscape can be harsh–a lack of role models, competing personal and family priorities, a combative hacker ethic, “flame wars,” and the difficulty females face when receiving adequate recognition for contributions. Many women choose not to participate. By requiring candidates to have a strong track record of open source contributions, you limit your recruiting pipeline.

Do this instead: Unless open source experience is a strict requirement for the position, don’t mention it in your job description.

Don’t do this: Use masculine wording in your job description. You’d be surprised how many companies make this mistake. Here are some real examples, taken from “Tech Companies That Only Hire Men,” a blog that compiles such job descriptions:

“If you are an IT guy looking to get in on a promising start-up, then this is the start-up for you…”

“The Streaming Server team seeks a Senior Software Craftsman to join us in our bold efforts to…”

“If you are the kind of person who builds a search engine over a weekend or manages his music collection on a Hadoop cluster we want to hear from you…”

“A lead tech person that is looking to put some developers under his belt.

We need 5 guys for a project…”

“Looking for a sharp young up and coming guy who can be his right hand man…”

Do this instead: Don’t make it hard for a woman to know she’s welcome to apply. Edit your job descriptions to be gender neutral.

Don’t do this: Show only the bro’s. What do the photos on your website or Twitter feed say about your company? I’ve seen “Careers” pages for tech companies that show only men at team-building events. Or those with a token woman in a photo, but she doesn’t look like she’s having a good time.

Do this instead: Show the images on your site to women and ask if they can imagine themselves thriving at your company. Based on their feedback, decide what changes to make.