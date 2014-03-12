2013 Innovation By Design Awards: Products

In 2013, we put out a call to the design and business communities: What are the best design-driven innovations of the past year? We received more than 1,200 submissions from big corporations, small shops, and students from around the world.

The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards will celebrate the year’s most ambitious ideas, products, and business ventures. Finalists will be featured in the design issue of Fast Company magazine, and winners will be unveiled at an awards ceremony in October. Register today .

Here are the 2013 finalists in the Products category. They should give you a good sense of what the judges will be looking for this year. And for a more in-depth look at last year’s judging, go here.

Automatic

A smartphone-enabled driving assistant, for greater gas efficiency





Dyson Airblade Tap

A hand washer and dryer in one, for a cleaner public-restroom experience

The Ice Record Project

An album that poetically melts as it plays, by the band the Shout Out Louds

Lapka

iPhone accessories that can sense if your environment is healthy (or not)

Makey Makey

A circuit-board invention kit that can turn (almost) anything into a mouse-and-keyboard interface