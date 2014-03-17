Free Idea: Will the Next Big Thing Be Cash for Kindness?

Each month, Fast Company brings you a business idea that could be worth a billion dollars–no charge. Graham Hill, founder of TreeHugger.com, thinks you have to give money to get it.
“In a distinct geographic area, give large sums of money randomly to people who are exceptionally nice. This could be done by a smaller town whose main industry is tourism, and you could build hype around it through covert PR. It relies on the concept of intermittent reward, which is addictive. Call it ‘senseless acts of kindness.'”