Can You Hawk on Facebook?

Brands on social media walk a fine line between courting fans and repelling them. Fast Company asked readers…

What’s the most annoying thing brands do on social media?*





Oh, really? We tested the results:

Over five days we tracked four popular brands on Facebook. First, we checked out how often they “tried to sell me stuff.” Then we looked at how “liked” their sales pitches were, compared to their average Facebook post.

% of Total Posts That Were Sales Pitches**





% Gain or Drop in “Likes” for Sales Pitches





Yes, you can hawk–if that’s your company’s primary messaging mission. Brands that pitched more got more props per pitch; brands that pitched less got dinged.