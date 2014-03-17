The Recommender

LogMeIn.com: “This service lets me log in to my computer at work from my tablet or laptop . . . anywhere. Got me out of a few tight jams.”

Brookstone’s Pocket Projector Mobile: “My favorite new toy! When I’m not using it for work, I project movies on the ceiling so I can watch in bed. It is beyond awesome.”

2. Maxwell Ryan

Founder and CEO, Apartment Therapy

FlyKly Wheel: “This smart bike wheel feels to me like the logical conclusion to the meshing of human-powered and technical travel. It’s a genius, compact, and self-sustaining idea.”

Somawater: “Everyone drinks filtered water, but dispensers for the home are expensive and ugly. These guys have audaciously sought to fill it with this elegant, iconic solution.”

3. Justin Cooke

CEO, Innovate7