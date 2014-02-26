Why The New American Workforce Wants Better Consumption, Not Just More

But don’t look for picket signs and bullhorns. Instead, one by one, Americans are lifting their collective middle finger and showing it to an economy that’s no longer in line with their values.

In the 2000s bubble era, too many Americans wanted something simple: more. A bigger house. A bigger car. A more expensive wardrobe.

We’ve stopped looking for more. Instead, we just want enough. And better.

Then came the recession. Consumption plummeted and the illusion of broadly shared prosperity melted away.

But the richest 5% of Americans are back to spending like they’ve got Gordon Gekko’s Visa card. They’re now responsible for 38% of domestic consumption (up from “just” 28% in the go-go ’90s).

And since the recession ended, spending by the rich has risen 17%. The rest of us? Just 1%.

