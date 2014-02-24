A Leisurely Afternoon With The Hemingway App

When it comes to editing, few writers are evoked as much as Ernest Hemingway. The author’s spare and economical style is often seen as the gold standard for prose. Now, the patron saint of clarity in writing has a web app named after him.

Hemingway is a lightweight web app that will quickly analyze your work for clarity. It will point out every sentence that is too long, and shame you for every adverb you use. It will guide you to simplicity, and perhaps, to Truth.

At least, that’s what the real Hemingway would say. Maybe.

So for kicks, we thought it would be fun to use the Hemingway app to critique both the real Hemingway and his imitators. We took four winners from the now-defunct International Imitation Hemingway writing contest–which ran from 1977 to 2005 and asked writers to emulate the author’s style in a funny short story–to see if they were up to snuff.

The earliest winner that we found was from 1986, Mark Silber’s “The Snooze of Kilimanjaro.” And it’s off to a pretty great start, with only one adverb and one instance of passive voice. As far as the app is concerned, Hemingway himself wrote the thing.

Jump forward a year for 1987’s winner, “In Another Contra.” The results on the scorecard are pretty good:





But it also has this paragraph, which would have caused the real Hemingway to finish his whiskey and then say something disparaging about the author’s integrity.