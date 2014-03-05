How BitTorrent Rewrote The Rules Of The Internet

Back in 2011, file sharing protocol BitTorrent accounted for 13% of all North American web traffic in the peak hours of 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. By 2013, that number dropped to 7%.

To CEO Eric Klinker, that decline is a good one.

To understand why, we have to start in 2008. The decision of whether or not to allow Internet providers to favor some forms of traffic over others–also known as net neutrality–was beginning to bubble up in Washington. Some providers started blocking forms of web traffic–it’s the best they can do to deal with the insane demand for transfers they get in those peak hours of 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“The rationale was that (all the traffic) was degrading the combined experience of all their users and therefore this was justified,” Klinker says, “and that struck at the core of an open Internet.”

Eric Klinker

BitTorrent was a rock between several hard places: the Internet providers, the lawmakers, and the users hungry for download speeds. But they didn’t have the conventional resources for getting things done in Washington. They only had 23 employees. They had no government affairs office, no avenue for lobbying legislation. But they did have some of the best technologists in the game, who were asking themselves a few important questions:

What if there was a way to solve the traffic jam without legislation?

And what if the solution were a technological one?

That solution was the Micro Transport Protocol–a new way of organizing the Internet traffic.

Micro Transport Protocol, or uTP for short, is a way of allowing traffic to re-arrange itself so things don’t get so jam-packed. It’s like when you hack your commute by working for a few hours from home before taking to the bumper-to-bumper freeway or cheek-to-jowl subway: you wait to make your move until the coaster is clearer. Rather than having BitTorrent shoulder more of its way into bandwidth during peak hours, uTP re-arranges to a later time.