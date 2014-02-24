Samsung Reveals The Galaxy S5: Its Waterproof New Flagship Phone

Samsung just pulled the wraps off the Samsung Galaxy S5 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. And–you guessed it–the phone’s a beast. Never one to shy away from tricking its gadgets out with as many glitzy features as possible , Samsung packed its new flagship with all sorts of next-gen technology.

The most notable is probably its fingerprint reader, which, like the iPhone 5s, is built into the home button. Its high-resolution screen is slightly bigger (5.1 inches with a 1080p display), and it also boasts a 16-megapixel rear camera. In terms of completely new features, it’ll also have a built-in heartbeat sensor, which seems to pretty clearly demonstrate that biometrics are the next big smartphone arms race. Inside is a 2.5GHz quad-core processor and 3GB of RAM. It will run Android 4.4 KitKat.

The new Android does have a few downsides. The Galaxy S5’s shell is still plastic, which might be a disappointment for Samsung fans who were hoping for something closer to the HTC One’s slick all-over aluminum. And, in a somewhat surprising twist, the Galaxy S5 is actually heavier and a shade thicker than the S4, which is presumably due to the need for a beefier battery.

Finally, the Samsung S5 is borrowing from the company’s “Active” line of rugged phones and is going to be dust-resistant and waterproof–great news if you should possess the unfortunate habit of dropping your phone in toilet bowls or forgetting your umbrella. A price hasn’t been set yet, but a release date is slated for sometime this April.