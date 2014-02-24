Waffle Tacos And Crunchwraps: Taco Bell’s Breakfast Menu Goes Nationwide March 27th

If cramming syrup-soaked bacon and eggs into a taco-shaped waffle sounds like the ideal way to start your morning, we have some good news for you. Taco Bell just announced plans to bring its menu of breakfast creations to restaurant chains nationwide starting on March 27.





That means pretty soon, imaginative fare like the Waffle Taco, Cinnabon Delights, and the A.M. Crunchwrap (bacon, eggs, cheese, and hash browns crammed into a saucer-shaped tortilla, which is then toasted) are just a drive-thru or app away. “We’re world famous for dinner and late night with Fourth Meal,” Taco Bell president Brian Niccol said in a conference call. “Now, we have opportunity for people to wake up and Live Mas,” referring to the company’s tagline aimed at the yolo generation.

Indeed, if the Doritos Locos Taco was emblematic of a period of reinvention for the Mexican-inspired fast food giant as it refocused its marketing efforts to zero in on teens and millennials with the munchies, rolling out a long-requested breakfast menu seems like the next step. And so far, at least, that strategic gamble to reinvent tacos and nachos appears to be paying off: The chain says that it opened 100 new Taco Bell locations in 2013, and plans to open twice that many going into 2014.

“It’s going to be classic,” added Niccol. “It’s gonna have bacon, eggs, and cheese. And it’s going to be done in a way that hasn’t been done before.”