See Your Beloved Hipster Brands Transformed Into Uncool Corporate Giants

Some brands have more integrity than others. Or at least, some brands go to great lengths to portray themselves that way. They cater to the more discerning consumer, the one that's conscious of not selling out–even if this ideal costs a bit more. The positioning affects every aesthetic decision, from the product itself right down to the logo. So, you can imagine how much it would hurt the folks at modern eyewear purveyor Warby Parker to see their identity turned into that of LensCrafters.





Integrated marketing agency Cornett recently tweaked a series of hipster-skewing logos, flipping the indie look and feel of certain brands for their more unabashedly commercial counterparts. The outcome is similar to what we saw last week with New York neighborhoods assigned logos for the chain brands tragically invading their streets. The only difference is that those areas didn’t have a logo to begin with, let alone one that was heavily fussed over.

Intelligentsia coffee sees its seemingly hand-stenciled name put inside the familiar Starbucks logo, with the former’s stylized eagle assuming the area usually occupied by the latter’s mermaid. Deus Ex Machina Boards and Cycles trades in its chic, gently sloping font for that of the Harley Davidson insignia, the choice of weekend warrior dads from the year 1995 everywhere. Only one logo remains exactly the same, though, and that is Urban Outfitters. Ouch.

Have a look at the rest of the images in the slides above, and let us know in the comments if there are any brands left out that should be here.