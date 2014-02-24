Infographic: Find Out Which Job In Movies You Should Have

Every day, approximately 300,000,000 starry-eyed cinephiles move to Los Angeles to make it in the motion picture industry. Some of them want to star in movies; some want to write them , some want to direct. Very few will actually do so. Fortunately, there are a lot of careers in filmmaking beyond the holy trinity of acting-writing-directing, and a wry new infographic details who exactly is qualified for them.

Aukland-based writer and designer Enni Tuomisalo made the “What’s Your Place In The Film Industry?” flowchart with Lumi Creative for movie blog Filmsourcing. Every position, from studio head to gaffer is accounted for, some in a more straightforward manner than others. According to the graphic, acting is the province of those with wild imagination and no shame–the only catch being that anyone neither young nor hot has to settle for being a “character actor.” Meanwhile makeup artistry is for visually oriented folks who don’t mind serving as someone’s therapist, and indie filmmaking is only for those with exceptional talent who are saddled with the burden or being unknown and/or female.

Click to expand

Lest anyone searching for real career advice find this flow chart a little too cheeky, please note that Tuomisalo is clearly aware of that, and promises nothing. The job in Continuity, for instance, is only arrived at when answering in the affirmative to this prompt: “Did you follow through this chart and discovered it made no sense?”

H/t to Visual.ly