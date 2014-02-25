How To Cultivate A Creative Thinking Habit

Think of your most common habits and the regular culprits come to mind–biting your nails, snacking late at night, cracking your knuckles. Do something enough times and it becomes a behavioral pattern you do almost involuntarily.

But what about creativity? Dictionary definitions can be misleading, offering the impression that creativity is something you either possess or don’t. Here’s one: Creativity, “the ability to transcend traditional ideas, rules, patterns, relationships, or the like, and to create meaningful new ideas, forms, methods, interpretations.” The ability to transcend. Sounds almost mystical.

Not so fast. According to research by psychologist and psychometrician Robert Sternberg, at its most basic level, there’s nothing mystical about creative thinking. Like brushing your teeth first-thing every morning or biting your nails or any other regular action your brain is trained to automatically do, creative thinking, Sternberg argues, is a habit.

Innovations arise from a habit.

“If we are to assess creativity, we need to assess it as a habit of ordinary life, not merely as something one can do at extraordinary times,” Sternberg writes in Creativity Research Journal. “Behind all innovations one finds creativity, so innovations arise from a habit.”

Creative thinking comes in different forms. According to Sternberg, there are four such forms, ranging from “Big-C”–the stuff of creative geniuses like Darwin, Picasso, and Beethoven–to “little-c” where everyday creativity comes into play.

What’s certain is that you don’t just magically land in “Big-C” land one day. It takes the cumulative effect of thinking creatively every day, so much so that you don’t even realize you’re doing it. In short, creativity becomes a default mode. “Creative people are creative … not as a result of any particular inborn trait, but, rather, through an attitude toward life,” says Sternberg. “They habitually respond to problems in fresh and novel ways, rather than allowing themselves to respond mindlessly and automatically.”

As I write this, I cannot help but think of the magnificent short story writer Mavis Gallant, who died last week at the age of 91. Gallant made a life of her creative work. “When I’m here, chez moi, I write every day as a matter of course,” Gallant said in a 1999 interview with The Paris Review. “Most days in the morning but some days anytime, afternoon or evening. It depends on what I’m writing and the state of the thing. It is not a burden. It is the way I live.“