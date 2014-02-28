Five Phrases That Kill Innovation

South Africa’s diversity and richness of cultures is a microcosm for Africa. With 11 official languages and strong historical influences from across the continent, Europe and Asia, the opportunities for unique perspectives and competing ideas are endless.

South Africa also presents an enormous opportunity to harness this diversity of experience and cultures to be an incubator of innovation, fresh thinking and new approaches, not only for the country, but for the continent.

As we foster a spirit of innovation and creativity in South Africa, we have found a common hurdle lurking in the shadows of boardrooms that is not unique to Africa. These are the phrases of the risk-averse, the shortsighted and the narrow-minded that are meant to kill innovation. Here are five of them:

The idea might not align with the company culture, business objectives or goals, but a statement that is as broad as the universe is hard to refute. We are not the same as we were in high school, and that’s more often than not a good thing. Why should we not look for ways to evolve our businesses?

Death by approval. Corollaries to this include, not being able to reach Barbara or not getting feedback from Bob. Innovation is reliant on the ability to take action. If the right people are not sitting in the room, perhaps it is not the right environment for innovation.

Every activity has an opportunity cost. Quantifying that cost is critical. What is also true is that some ideas can only be successfully and optimally executed when the environment best enables them. Does your organization have the right environment?

Like opportunity costs, risks can be quantified. Some of the riskiest ventures have resulted in company/business shifts that have been vastly profitable. Most businesses remain average because they operate in a conservative manner and their risk analysis is often anti-innovation. Taking a flight involves risk, driving a motor vehicle involves risk, leaving the office involves risk but we manage these risks for business. Shouldn’t we be asking, “Is it risky enough?”