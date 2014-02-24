Living In A Neighborhood Where People Hate People Is Really Bad For Gay People’s Health

Though it’s been in the spotlight recently, Russia is far from the only place where LGBT people face violence and extreme discrimination. Rarely, though, do we get to see statistics about how that kind of stigma might affect people’s lives.

It turns out the link is significant. A new study from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health now shows that gay Americans who live in neighborhoods with strong anti-gay sentiment have lower life expectancies by an average of 12 years.





The researchers relied on an annual survey called the General Social Survey/National Death Index to look at statistics from 1988 to 2002 (it became biennial in 1994). Among many questions, the survey asked about sexual history and views on homosexuality. Four questions determined the level of anti-gay prejudice, or “structural stigma,” in certain neighborhoods:

1. “If some people in your community suggested that a book in favor of homosexuality should be taken out of your public library, would you favor removing this book, or not?”

2. “Should a man who admits that he is a homosexual be allowed to teach in a college or university, or not?”

3. “Suppose a man who admits that he is a homosexual wanted to make a speech in your community. Should he be allowed to speak, or not?”

4. “Do you think that sexual relations between two adults of the same sex is always wrong, almost always wrong, wrong only sometimes, or not wrong at all?”

The researchers, led by socio-medical science assistant professor Mark Hatzenbuehler, then looked at LGB mortality rates next to the strength of anti-gay views in their neighborhoods. The study, published in Social Science & Medicine, found that a gay person living in a high-stigma area was 2.1 times more likely to die of suicide than a gay person living in a low-stigma neighborhood. They also found that 6.25% of gay deaths in highly prejudiced groups of people were due to violence or murder, on average, compared to 1.96% of gay deaths in low-stigma areas.