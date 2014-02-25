What Fashion Designers Think Of Figure Skating Costumes

Why is figure skating the most popular sport of the Winter Olympics? Sure, it’s partly because skaters seem to defy physics with their gorgeous arabesques and butterfly jumps. But it’s also because of the outrageous costumes. In sequin-bedazzled spandex, skaters use creative costume design to fuse sports with showbiz.

Some glitzy getups enhance skating shows, but others are serious design crimes. At Sochi this year, some athletes looked like they’d just skated out of a Renaissance Faire, while others channeled ’70s disco divas and pink highlighter markers. Co.Design tapped three fashion designers to give expert critiques of these costumes: New York-based women’s wear designer Ann Yee and Danielle and Jodie Snyder of New York-based jewelry line Dannijo. Here’s what they had to say.

MCT/Contributor/Getty Images



Ann Yee: This is not one of my favorites. I think the rhinestone placement is awkward and kind of distracting. I would definitely eliminate the strip down the center and the diamond/triangular shape, which looks like a giant arrow pointing to the skater’s crotch. Also I don’t think it’s a good decision using three different shades of pink in one costume. The neon pink is shocking enough–I wish the designer would have only used a single shade. It’s all reading a little cheap.

Dannijo: Pepto Bismol?!

John Berry / Getty Images

Lipnitskaia’s red dress with gray accents was inspired by the film’s iconic character, “the girl in the red coat,” whose coat is the only splash of color in a black-and-white movie.

Ann Yee: This costume is really beautiful. I’ve never seen a style like this on the ice. From the gray and red color combination, to the collar detail and gloves, it’s a very unique piece. The costume obviously has great movement and doesn’t look like it’s trying too hard. I like that’s it’s not your average, conventional costume and it has just enough “sparkle” without looking too cheesy or overtly “costume-y”. Elegant yet edgy, this one’s definitely a winner.

Dannijo: Blades of Glory? Really too safe (but she was great!).