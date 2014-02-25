The Secrets To Hiring People Who Will Stick Around

When looking to grow business, many entrepreneurs begin hiring for quantity, not quality. But doing so can result in high turnover and hours and money wasted. Growth doesn’t happen in six months, a year or even two years; substantial growth happens five years from today, and is facilitated by quality employees.

Companies should be concerned with hiring intelligent people, people who can empathize with others and can cultivate and maintain meaningful client relationships. That means hiring for personality and culture fit rather than a skill set.

Here are some others tips to consider when hiring for growth:

The right time to be interviewing is before there is a need. The hiring process can take anywhere from a month to three months or more, and proactive interviewing ensures there is a pipeline of quality candidates when a need arises. Proactive interviewing also allows insight into the marketplace and what’s going on.

I learned early on to hire slow, and fire fast. Don’t be afraid to part ways with the bad hires… they quickly impact productivity, moral and culture. To ensure the candidate is the right fit for the company, and the company is the right fit for them, each candidate should meet with four or five different staff members individually. If a few employees have concerns, it’s likely they aren’t the right fit for the organization.

A new hire has to pass the airplane test, meaning you need to be able to sit next to that person for four hours and actually enjoy your time with them. If you can confidently say they would pass this test, they may be the right fit. I look for two other things during the interview process. First, that they are a genuinely nice person, and second, that they have a strong work ethic…everything else can be taught.

Soft skills matter. Don’t become pigeonholed into thinking the person with the exact necessary experience is the right person for the role. Someone may have been in a totally different career, like engineering or computer science, but the analytical skills they have might be beneficial to the job. Ask yourself if that candidate with an art history major could be a good fit for the sales position. If you don’t, you could miss out quality candidates.