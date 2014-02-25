The Power to Surprise

Have you watched baby Kayden experiencing rain for the very first time? What a magical moment. Seeing her so excited about something as simple and fundamental as rain is awesome, right? But, of course, she’s experiencing the look and feel for the first time, and that beautiful surprise makes her aglow with happiness.

Surprise is a powerful emotion.

Surprise makes us smile, listen, watch and even change behavior.

Psychologically, surprise is a response to unexpected stimuli. When routine is disrupted, rules and standards are broken, expectations are violated, and surprise is the outcome.

No wonder that many of us – marketers and communicators across all disciplines – strive to surprise consumers. We constantly seek good strategies and examples to learn how to surprise.

But three things to keep in mind:

A) Individuals become more accustomed to stimuli. If an element is used repeatedly, over time the level of surprise will decrease in intensity. How will Kayden think of her second and third rain experience? And how will she experience rain in a year or two? In 10 years? 20? The same is true for surprise marketing: think of the first flashmob v. all the song and dance that consumers now see every day on their way to work.