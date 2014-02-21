Scraps Of San Francisco’s Bay Bridge Could Become An Airbnb Rental

Back in September, the eastern span of San Francisco’s Bay Bridge was replaced for seismic purposes. The old span still stands next to the new suspension bridge connecting the city to Oakland, as transportation officials slowly deconstruct it to minimize environmental impact. Demolition is expected to be completed by early 2015, but plans to scrap most of its parts has David Grieshaber concerned. The cofounder of the Bay Bridge House project wants to save pieces of the bridge, which is on the National Registry of Historic Places, and turn them into an eco-friendly, self-sustaining, and income-generating home–one that could be listed on Airbnb for anyone to stay in.

Hanging House, the winner of Bay Bridge House’s architectural contest, was designed by Lee Ka Chun and Ngan Ching Ying, architectural students at the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts and Architecture Image: Bay Bridge House

The Bay Bridge House project held a design competition asking architecture students to submit designs and chose Hanging House as the winner. The students, Lee Ka Chun and Ngan Ching Ying at the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts and Architecture, joined the project in the fall to work as architects on the proposed design.

Grieshaber is close to purchasing a lot to house this project, but there are no solid plans to secure the steel yet as there’s plenty of red tape to wade through.