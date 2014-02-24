Get Personal

Passion. It’s essential to work hard to keep the chemistry alive that sparked the partnership. I knew an account executive who bonded with the CEO during a new business pitch. They were both runners, and always found ways to heighten the attachment. Since the company marketed athletic shoes, he volunteered to be part of its “wear testing” program on his own. He soon became very vocal about how the brand’s benefits could be enhanced. No wonder the CEO valued the relationship. Our PR pro spent at least seven hours a week logging more than 50 miles in the company’s different sneaker lines, or 360 hours and 2,900 miles a year. He did this not because it was his job, but because it was his passion.