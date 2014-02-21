Marvel Wants You To Meet The Unknown Superheroes Of “Guardians Of The Galaxy”

Say this for Marvel–if they’re going to make a movie about a team in which one of the superheroes is a talking raccoon, at least they had the good sense to cast Bradley Cooper as the voice of said gun-wielding nocturnal mammal.

Trying to build affection for the Guardians Of The Galaxy–a team of superheroes who even hardcore comics fans might have a tough time identifying in a lineup is a serious task. Star Lord, Gamora, Drax The Destroyer, Groot, and Rocket Raccoon aren’t characters that adorn a lot of childhood bedroom walls. But Marvel’s A-listers have all been featured in movies at this point, either in films by Marvel Studios or by the studios that purchased the rights to various characters before the studio launched. Which means Marvel is banking on the combination of superheroes and space opera being enough to lure in fans.





To help familiarize audiences with exactly who the Guardians Of The Galaxy are, though, they’ve also released a series of 30-second introduction videos. The movie’s surprisingly deep cast–with Cooper, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, and Chris Pratt among the leads–all explain what attracted them to their respective character, while John C. Reilly, in-character as space cop Rhomann Dey, narrates who they are. It’s a good first step that showcases the fact that, even if you don’t know who Star Lord is, you might well like Chris Pratt enough to find out.

The videos fit in well with the aesthetic that Guardians Of The Galaxy seems to be going for, which is maybe a little bit of Men In Black-meets-Serenity. At the very least, audiences aren’t going to be less interested in seeing a talking raccoon fight bad guys in outer space after Bradley Cooper explains why he loves the character.