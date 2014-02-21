“Anchorman 2” Advertising Returns With Trailer For “Anchorman 2” Re-Release, With 763 More Jokes

The Anchorman overload of last fall–which saw Will Ferrell’s Ron Burgundy as the pitchman for Dodge, host various news programs in character, interview celebrities as the fictitious legendary broadcast anchor, and much, much more–may not have had an exactly proportional result on the film’s performance: Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues grossed a respectable $125 million domestically, or roughly half what its blockbuster competition, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, did at the box office.





Still, if you’ve missed the chance to see Ron Burgundy promoting something, fret not: Ferrell is back in the mustache in the trailer for the re-release of Anchorman 2, which features an extended cut and a whopping 763 new jokes, it claims. That number may be accurate–it’s not often we see a minute-long trailer for a film that’s already been released that somehow features all-new trailer-worthy material–and it helps explain why there’s a cut of Anchorman 2 that stretches more than two-hours in length.





This is a limited, short-run release–it’ll be in theaters on February 28th, for one week only (unless, presumably, that week is extremely successful). In any case, Anchorman-iacs have what’s basically a whole new movie to look forward to.