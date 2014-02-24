The Economic Case For A Nontraditional Career Path

I don’t know either; I tried to Google it and couldn’t find out. But I’m pretty confident that the eighth employee joined before the company was cool, built some amazing things, and had an incredible experience–and is now loaded.

Google is perhaps the most important and influential company in the country today. But most people can only name its founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, and maybe its former CEO Eric Schmidt. Same thing with Amazon and Jeff Bezos, Apple and Steve Jobs or Tim Cook, or Starbucks and Howard Schultz. We have a very human tendency to associate large organizations with their leaders, particularly if, as in the cases above, the leader is also the founder. It makes the narrative easy. You can show a picture of the person, interview him or her, and ask for lessons learned. This also shapes people’s aspirations; hundreds of books and classes on entrepreneurship exist to teach us how we can be a bit more like these visionary leaders. It’s as if Howard is actually running around and opening all of those Starbucks branches in our neighborhoods.

But with every growth company story, there’s a whole team of capable, talented, motivated people who have worked for years to make it happen and whose lives have been transformed as a result. It’s not just the founder–it’s the people who have been a part of the organization throughout its progression. If a company happens to go on to become a household name, as in the cases above, you typically have dozens or hundreds of early employees who have their careers defined by it.

The vast majority of companies don’t go public and mint dozens of millionaires. And most companies don’t go around doling out stock options; private companies tend to be very tight about ownership. But the same collective transformation is true on a lesser scale with any growth company that makes headway. At Manhattan GMAT, Danielle Diciaccio started straight out of college in 2006 as an entry-level hire and now runs a whole department. It’s very different being a director at a $20 million company from working at a $2 million company–imagine seeing and making that happen throughout your twenties. Moreover, you’d know and trust the people you’re working with because you’ve been a part of the team that built the enterprise to that level.

Sounds great, right? You’re thinking, Sign me up! The trick is that by the time it’s evident that a company is going to take off, it’s often too late to be a big part of the team. If I joined Google today as employee number 53,862, no one would care. But back in the day, Google was no sure thing. Larry and Sergey even offered to sell Google to Excite in 1999 for $1 million, which Excite’s CEO turned down at the time (to his eternal regret).

So it’s a bit of a bet. You want to join a team before it’s cool and hope that the company takes off. If it does, you could have yourself a very good run. You could even wind up being the difference between the company taking off and languishing on a small scale. Maybe you will attain a position of real responsibility–maybe it even gives you a career. If it doesn’t work out, you almost certainly will have developed some skills that will make you a contributor for the next thing.