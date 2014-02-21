The U.S. Postal Service Is Planning A Steve Jobs Stamp

Steve Jobs’s face could adorn your next piece of mail. An internal list obtained by the Washington Post reveals approved stamp subjects by the U.S. Postal Service’s Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee, and among the collectible stamps scheduled for 2015 is the late Apple cofounder and CEO.

Though the design is already in development, it is subject to change, according to Susan McGowan, USPS executive director for stamp services and corporate licensing. In addition to Jobs, the postal service has honored other technology pioneers, including Thomas Edison and Alexander Graham Bell.

The snail mail business isn’t exactly bustling, and the postal service has struggled to turn a profit, reporting a $354 million loss in the first quarter of its 2014 fiscal year. Despite that, the agency says its stamp program is still popular. “What we have found is the popularity of stamps continues because people love an opportunity to commemorate major American accomplishments,” Nagisa Manabe, the USPS’s executive vice president and chief marketing and sales officer, told Fast Company when it released its commemorative March on Washington stamp.