The Surprising Productivity Secrets Hidden in Your Clothes

We’ve all heard the advice that it’s better to dress for the job you want than the job you currently have. But can what you’re wearing actually make you better at your job? Science suggests it does.

Though there have been plenty of studies that prove clothes and appearance affects the way others perceive us, Northwestern University researchers Hajo Adam and Adam Galinsky found that certain clothing can systematically influence the wearer’s psychological processes.

To prove their the two discovered that when subjects put on a white coat they were more focused. But it couldn’t be just any coat.

“Wearing a lab coat described as a doctor’s coat increased sustained attention compared to wearing a lab coat described as a painter’s coat, and compared to simply seeing or even identifying with a lab coat described as a doctor’s coat,” the researchers wrote. ‘The influence of clothes thus depends on wearing them and their symbolic meaning.”

But you don’t need to run out and buy a lab coat to be more focused at work. Another study by Joy V. Peluchette and Katherine Karl found: “Respondents felt most authoritative, trustworthy, and competent when wearing formal business attire but friendliest when wearing casual or business casual attire.”

We’ve covered that strict dress codes don’t always optimize efficiency, and some workers end up wasting time worried about if their clothes will pass muster.

It’s not about being someone you’re not. It’s about being an intentional freelancer, affecting others without saying a word.

But what about when no one’s dictating your choice of dress? Some of our readers were quick to share that they’re pretty deliberate about their wardrobes even though they don’t “have” to be.