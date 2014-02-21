Check Out The Crazy Facebook Page Dedicated To Saving Ikea’s Expedit Shelves

Ikea’s Expedit, the shelving unit made of cubes (available in anything from a single cube to a wall-covering grid of 25), is one of the company’s most popular shelving options. It works well as a room divider, as an open-faced clothes dresser, as a bookshelf, and, especially, as a vinyl shelf. The individual cubes are the perfect size to hold records, making the Expedit a favorite of vinyl nerds worldwide. Another thing to know about vinyl nerds: they fear change. As you might expect.

Ikea is replacing the venerable Expedit with a system called Kallax, and people–including vinyl nerds–are freaking the hell out about it. They’ve even set up a a Facebook page dedicated to saving the Expedit; it has already garnered more than 20,000 likes and has some pretty crazy pictures of people’s Expedit setups (which we’ve gathered above).

Here’s a picture of the Kallax compared to the Expedit:





The difference? The sides of the Kallax are a single centimeter thinner than those of the Expedit. The change is being made because Ikea consumes an astounding 1 percent of the world’s wood, and is trying to lessen its impact. This sounds like a small change, but reducing the amount of material even slightly can have a huge impact overall–just look at Aquafina’s new, thinner plastic water bottles, which can reduce plastic use by as much as 50%. Thinning the sides of the Expedit, an extremely popular product, can reduce Ikea’s overall consumption of wood.

The Kallax, promises Ikea, has the exact same dimensions and the same load weight as the Expedit, though vinyl addicts seem to doubt that this is possible. Some have even, half-jokingly, talked of hoarding the existing Expedits, which will be sold until the existing supply is gone.





One legit concern: since the sides of the shelving unit are no longer the same thickness as the top and bottom, the Kallax can’t be rotated to your taste in the same way the Expedit can. That’s not so important for the square layouts, but a benefit of the Expedit was that a 2×4 cube array could be either vertical or horizontal. Now, the Kallax’s top and bottom must remain its top and bottom. But we’d argue that’s a small price to pay for a reduced environmental impact.