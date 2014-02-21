If Rocky Balboa Designed A Typeface, It Would Look Like This

In real life, there aren’t many problems that Ukranian heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko can’t solve his fists, but how do you punch out a problem like illiteracy? If you’re Klitschko, you team up with Monotype to design a new slab serif font. Fists slick with blue pigment, Klitschko is using his hands to paint 26 letters of a new typeface, with all proceeds going to combat illiteracy.

The 26 prints created by Klitschko were then digitally scanned and used by Monotype to generate the font. Both the prints and the font will be sold on eBay over the next 10 days here. Any money raised will be donated to BILD’s “A Heart For Children” charity, which aims to combat illiteracy internationally.





“This is a great effort by Wladimir Klitschko to bring attention to the problem of illiteracy, which affects children internationally,” said Frank Wildenberg, managing director of Monotype. “This campaign worked with our typeface experts to offer the public a ‘fist font’ that is striking, but also easy to read. We’re proud that Monotype is in the corner of a world heavyweight boxing champion helping children to read.”

Although donations are welcome, a digital version of Klitschko’s font is available for free download at Monotype’s official site.