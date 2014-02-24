SXSW Interactive At 20: Share Your Favorite Memories

South By Southwest Interactive has grown from a small gathering of techies in 1994 to what it is today: A five-day festival that draws more than 30,000 people to the city of Austin. To commemorate two decades of SXSWi, we’re publishing an extensive oral history about the event and collecting memories from the people who attended throughout the years, which we’ll publish on our site. Have memories you want to share? Here’s what we’re looking for:

Photos. Maybe you attended a great panel in 1996 and happened to snap a picture of the speakers. Perhaps you saw a fantastic product demo in 2000 and documented it. Or maybe you have a collection of badges. We want to see your favorite moments from any and all of the last 20 years of SXSW Interactive. Pictures submitted must include:

Your name

Your Twitter account

The year the picture was taken

A summary of who or what is in the photo

An acknowledgment that the photo is yours and that you have the rights to share it with us

Anecdotes. In the year(s) you attended SXSWi, what’s had a lasting impact on you, and why? It could be a key quote from a panel that has since taken on a whole new meaning, or a first conversation with someone who has since gained (or lost) influence. We’re looking for stories that capture the essence of this gathering, and demonstrate perhaps how it’s changed over the years. Stories submitted must include the following:

Your name

Your Twitter account

The year you attended

To submit your memories, email them to SXUncensored@fastcompany.com or tweet them to @FastCompany using the hashtag #SXUncensored. Any memories shared may be posted on FastCompany.com and shared on any of our various social media networks.