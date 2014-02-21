This Tumblr Highlights “Things That Are Cheaper Than WhatsApp”

When Facebook announced its intention to purchase WhatsApp , the breezy, innovative messaging platform used by millions around the world for $16 billion ($19 billion if you include $3 billion in restricted stock), you’d be in the minority if you weren’t a bit sticker shocked.

A number of theories have been floated about why WhatsApp commanded the rough equivalent of 19 Instagrams: Facebook is diversifying its business model across multiple apps; it’s stomping out new, potential threats; $19 billion is a small price to pay to stick it to Google, etc.

Enter a new (and perhaps inevitable) Tumblr: “Things that are cheaper than WhatsApp.” It’s pretty self explanatory. It takes WhatsApp’s huge price tag and aims to put it into perspective by comparing it to the cost of other things, like the Hubble Space Telescope, and entire countries:













The prices seem to check out. See the rest here.