Kids Reenact The Darnedest Best Picture Nominees

We’ve already had a look at some of the various ways folks have countered the all-consuming prestige of the Oscars by poking fun at the Best Picture nominees’ posters . Now there’s a video that deflates whole scenes from these films by presenting with reenactments performed by children.





“Kid Oscars” takes all of the gravity out of Gravity (and its competitors) by having little ones do augmented versions of some of the clips we’ll probably seeing during the ceremony. Created by CineFix, taking over for Official Comedy, which made last year’s edition, “Kid Oscars” mostly sticks to the script, but veers off course in childlike fashion that extends beyond an over-reliance on cue cards. For instance, though it’s a paraphrase of actual Captain Phillips dialogue, the joy with which Best Supporting Actor nominee Barkhad Abdi’s young proxy reports “I’m a pirate!” is palpable.





The scenes selection is pretty funny all around, often for how inappropriate the scenes are for children–either emotionally or because of exceedingly adult themes. The concern and care on Christian Bale’s face in the opening scene of American Hustle as he goes through the torturous ritual of assembling his fragile remnants of hair into something that still resembles a lawnmower accident–this is not something a child should or even can possibly mimic. And yet here it is! The folks at CineFix are clearly aware of this discrepancy, however, and even comment on it eventually. A brief depiction of 12 Years a Slave ends when one of the kid actors breaks the fourth wall to report, “This is the only scene the producers were comfortable shooting with kids.”