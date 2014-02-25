Not Your Typical Hackathon: Symantec’s Cyberwar Simulation Transforms Employees Into Criminals

For years, tech companies have turned to hackathons to rapidly build new products, foster team bonding, spur innovation–and squeeze out extra man hours from employees. But at Symantec ‘s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters last week, the security software company hosted a different kind of hackathon: Employees were tasked with breaking into a fictitious bank.

Symantec’s Cyber WarGames actually began back in January, with 1,100 employees from 33 countries. Ahead of RSA’s security conference this week, 40 finalists from nine countries descended upon Symantec’s campus for the three-day-long finals. The games forced the employees to think like criminals to help the security software company stay one step ahead of the bad guys.

Symantec has hosted the Cyber WarGames for three years, each with a different theme. Given the recent spate of breaches in the financial services industry, it’s fitting this year’s employees-turned-hackers were attacking a fictitious institution named PVC Bank, short for Public Vulneraville Charter Bank.

“In every other high-risk environment–be it race car drivers or doctors–people have a practice space to hone in on their skills and innovate,” Symantec vice president of product management Samir Kapuria told Fast Company. “In our domain, where you have active adversaries trying to steal money or intellectual property, or hactivists, there’s no place for us to learn and innovate in a safe environment. That was the inspiration for this.”

Symantec’s hackers manipulated interest rates at the fictitious PVC Bank. Image: Alice Truong/Fast Company

The bank and the town Vulneraville weren’t real–“I don’t name these things,” said Kapuria–but much of the simulation reflected real-world security protocol. Actors and set equipment were installed in the hackathon space–Symantec’s company cafe–to make the room feel like a real bank, including electronic bank signs and a functioning ATM that spat out fake money that weighed, felt, and smelled like cash (the same fake money that is used to train patrol dogs).

The ultimate goal was to steal the most money, but there were many ways to accomplish this. Contestants could steal user identities, or try to steal the bank’s intellectual property. Groups also manipulated interest rates, according to the electronic bank signs stationed in the hackathon space. Though the hackers were encouraged to be sneaky–a little underhanded, even–targeting the leaderboard didn’t work (organizers learned that lesson last year). The holy grail was a bank vault at the end of the room.

As with real cyber criminals, the hackers employed social engineering techniques to manipulate others into helping them achieve their goals. For example, an attacker pretended to be a customer requesting a password reset. Getting into the bank vault also required social engineering. The only way in was with an access card, PIN, and two keys, one of which was held by a security guard. Coordinating all the pieces of the puzzle proved to be difficult (so much so that no one actually achieved this). A hacker needed to not only clone an access card, learn the PIN number, and somehow obtain a key, but also break into the human resource department’s system to make it appear as if he were a bank employee–all this to enlist the security guard’s help without raising suspicion.