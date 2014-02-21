5 Ways To Inspire And Encourage Everyone You Work With

“Nobody succeeds in a silo. Whatever we venture–personal, professional, philanthropic, political, or private–we must remember the people involved in and essential to our success,” explains Faisal Hoque .

Hoque is a serial entrepreneur, Fast Company contributor, and co-author of the new book Everything Connects along with Fast Company contributing writer Drake Baer.

The two joined us last week for a live chat about their new book, and lessons in leadership, from how to be more present to how technology is changing our worlds. A standout theme contained in their new book is our treatment of each other as humans–not just as employees, supervisors or CEOs–and the success this awareness brings.

Here are five of their ideas for connecting with the people that make business run.

Hoque and Baer used research by evolutionary psychologist Stephen Porges in finding what brings out out our boldest ideas. As inspiring as struggle seems for starving artist-types, safety–in job security, or away from jerk bosses–brings out our best, boldest ideas.

Commitment-oriented companies are proven to be successful because colleagues are treated like family, not cogs in a machine. “If we want to cultivate the visionary in others, we need to attend to the whole system surrounding them,” says Baer.

Just as you can’t force a flower to grow on a sidewalk, you can’t tell someone to be what they aren’t when they’re in the wrong place. Categorize your organization’s needs by what kinds of talent can fill them. Hoque gives these examples: