DHL Pranks Competition By Turning Their Deliveries Into DHL Ads

Despite being in 220 countries with more than 285,000 employees, global postal delivery and logistics brands DHL just isn’t quite as recognizable as Fedex and UPS. Citing cost as its biggest barrier in advertising (like, say, a Super Bowl spot ?), the brand used a bit of good ol’ fashioned mischief to get the word out.





The stunt, from agency Jung von Matt/Neckar is a neat little trick with some great shots of competitors carting DHL ads through city streets, but it’s not quite the real thing. The project was part of an internal agency contest and not officially sanctioned by the brand. A spokesperson for DHL said the agency did let the company know about it advance.

In a statement, the company said “We have no issue with it being shared externally–we enjoyed it ourselves, and get the impression that most people have taken it in the (humorous) spirit intended.”

It doesn’t hurt that the unofficial ad is also a pretty damn good one.